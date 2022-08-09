Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event on Aug 10, 2022: What to expect

The South Korean smartphone giant has been hosting at least three Unpacked events for the last few years. It usually launches the latest Galaxy S series, Note series smartphones, smartwatches, Galaxy Books, and earbuds during this event.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Samsung’s premium iteration of the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM IST. It is expected that there will be several major launches from Samsung. The South Korean smartphone giant has been hosting at least three Unpacked events for the last few years. It usually launches the latest Galaxy S series, Note series smartphones, smartwatches, Galaxy Books, and earbuds during this event.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Samsung’s premium iteration of the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM IST. It is expected that there will be several major launches from Samsung. The South Korean smartphone giant has been hosting at least three Unpacked events for the last few years. It usually launches the latest Galaxy S series, Note series smartphones, smartwatches, Galaxy Books, and earbuds during this event.
The South Korean giant has not launched a Galaxy Note handset for over a year and it might slowly push for new Galaxy Z Fold phones.
The South Korean giant has not launched a Galaxy Note handset for over a year and it might slowly push for new Galaxy Z Fold phones.
At the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, Samsung is expected to bring Galaxy Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Buds 2 Pro earbuds.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, Samsung is expected to bring Galaxy Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Buds 2 Pro earbuds.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The official teaser from Samsung confirmed that Galaxy Z Flip 4 is coming. Although official details are still pending. It is highly speculated that the smartphone brand would first improve its battery life, as the old-generation Galaxy Flip 3 worked efficiently but had some issues with the battery, powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset might get a 12 MP primary camera and feature same clamshell folding mechanism.
The official teaser from Samsung confirmed that Galaxy Z Flip 4 is coming. Although official details are still pending. It is highly speculated that the smartphone brand would first improve its battery life, as the old-generation Galaxy Flip 3 worked efficiently but had some issues with the battery, powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset might get a 12 MP primary camera and feature same clamshell folding mechanism.
Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 has recently appeared on Amazon ahead of its launch. It is much anticipated from Samsung and likely to be the highlight of the Unpacked event. Although the smartphone brand has not revealed much about it officially. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 could have a screen above the under-display camera covered with scattered subpixels. Reportedly, the resolution has also been boosted by up to 40 per cent as a result. Further, the display area above the under-display camera is expected to have a pixel density of 132ppi.
Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 has recently appeared on Amazon ahead of its launch. It is much anticipated from Samsung and likely to be the highlight of the Unpacked event. Although the smartphone brand has not revealed much about it officially. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 could have a screen above the under-display camera covered with scattered subpixels. Reportedly, the resolution has also been boosted by up to 40 per cent as a result. Further, the display area above the under-display camera is expected to have a pixel density of 132ppi.
Talking about the other Samsung products, the South Korean brand has not launched new TWS earbuds since the last two years. The latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is also expected to be launched on this event. It will continue to feature ANC and dual-audio drivers for sharper mids. Its sound might be tuned in synced by AKG.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Talking about the other Samsung products, the South Korean brand has not launched new TWS earbuds since the last two years. The latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is also expected to be launched on this event. It will continue to feature ANC and dual-audio drivers for sharper mids. Its sound might be tuned in synced by AKG.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Lastly, Samsung is also expected to bring its Galaxy Watch 5. According to the speculations, this smartwatch might come with Google-Samsung combined wear OS.