Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event on Aug 10, 2022: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 has recently appeared on Amazon ahead of its launch. It is much anticipated from Samsung and likely to be the highlight of the Unpacked event. Although the smartphone brand has not revealed much about it officially. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 could have a screen above the under-display camera covered with scattered subpixels. Reportedly, the resolution has also been boosted by up to 40 per cent as a result. Further, the display area above the under-display camera is expected to have a pixel density of 132ppi.