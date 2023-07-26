Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today: Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5 and other expected launches

The D-day is finally here. Samsung is all geared up for its Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for 4:30pm IST today. The event is expected to primarily focus on unveiling the next generation of foldable smartphones - the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. These devices will succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, respectively. However, the excitement doesn't end there, as leaked information suggests that Samsung might also reveal a new Galaxy Watch series and a Galaxy tablet during the event.

Here's a rundown of what to expect from the Samsung event:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5:

Recent leaks hint at some notable improvements for the Z Flip 5. The cover display is rumored to grow in size to 3.4 inches. The phone is likely to receive a performance boost with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is currently featured in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The camera setup is expected to remain unchanged, with a familiar dual 12MP configuration. Moreover, there are hopes that the Z Flip 5 may come with an IP58 rating, indicating enhanced water and dust resistance capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5:

Similar to the Z Flip 5, the upcoming Galaxy Fold smartphone is expected to receive a significant upgrade with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The device is anticipated to feature a large 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display, complemented by a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover panel. The photography department may impress users with a powerful 50MP primary camera, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. For selfies, a 12MP front-facing camera is expected.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series:

Alongside its foldable lineup, Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 series, which could include the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra. While specific details are scarce, there are suggestions that the standard Galaxy Tab S9 model might also receive an OLED panel, similar to the premium variants in the series.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series:

The event may also introduce the new Galaxy Watch 6 series. Leaks indicate that this smartwatch could feature curved glass and offer improved battery life compared to its predecessor. Additionally, the watch is said to support WhatsApp, allowing users to access the messaging platform directly from their wrists. There are also rumors of a temperature sensor, enabling users to conveniently measure nearby object temperatures. Overall, the Galaxy Watch 6 series promises to be an exciting addition to Samsung's wearable lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE:

Reports suggest that Samsung might offer a preview of the more affordable Galaxy S23 FE during the event. While the Galaxy S22 FE was skipped, indications point to a scaled-down version of the flagship series this time around. Some previous reports have suggested that the phone may be powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 2200 chipset.