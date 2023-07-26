Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today: Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5 and other expected launches

The D-day is finally here. Samsung is all geared up for its Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for 4:30pm IST today. The event is expected to primarily focus on unveiling the next generation of foldable smartphones - the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. These devices will succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, respectively. However, the excitement doesn't end there, as leaked information suggests that Samsung might also reveal a new Galaxy Watch series and a Galaxy tablet during the event.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}