Samsung conducted its 'Unpacked' event on Wednesday where it revealed the new generation of its foldable phones which includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3. Additionally, Samsung revealed new Galaxy Watch 4 as well as the Galaxy Buds 2 which will be competing with Apple Watch series and Apple Airpods Pro respectively.

Price and Availability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 has been priced at $1,799.99 (roughly ₹1.34 lakh), and Galaxy Z Flip3 for $999.99 (roughly ₹74,250). Galaxy Bud2 will retail for $149.99 (roughly ₹11,100.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will be available for pre-order beginning August 11, and they will launch on August 27 starting with select markets, including the U.S., Europe, and Korea.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 comes with a front-facing camera tucked under the display. It will be Samsung's first commercially available device to get this feature.

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 comes with an 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display with under display camera technology. The company has placed minimum pixels on top of the camera hole. Samsung claims the new display are 29% brighter while consuming less energy. The display gets 120Hz adaptive refresh rate now on both the main and cover screens.

The Galaxy Z series will get the S Pen functionality, which is borrowed from the company's Note series. Users can take advantage of fully optimized S Pen features on their foldable screen

S Pen for Z Fold3 comes in two options: S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. Both feature a specially engineered retractable Pro tip with force limit technology to protect Z Fold3’s Main Screen.

The device gets new Flex mode features, which will let the user do more at once, such as joining a video call on the device’s top screen while checking meeting notes on the bottom.

Samsung Z Fold3 comes with a choice of three colours: Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 has a much bigger cover screen which the company claims is four times larger which makes it easier to view notifications and messages without having to open Z Flip3. Samsung Pay will be built directly into the Cover Screen.

The Galaxy Flip3 5G will be available in four colours: Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black.

Samsung Z Flip3 display gets 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Z Flip3 gets Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos. And the new Flip phone also gets Samsung's new Flex Mode Panel for apps to make better use of the extra screen estate.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.