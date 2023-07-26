Welcome to our live coverage of the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, where we will keep you up-to-date with the latest announcements on Samsung's newest products. Scheduled for Wednesday, July 26, at 4:30 pm IST, the event will be presented both digitally and in-person in Seoul, South Korea, as confirmed by the South Korean tech giant. Samsung has officially announced that it will be showcasing its latest flagship foldable devices, namely the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. These highly anticipated smartphones are likely to feature significant improvements over their predecessors. In addition to the new flagship foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, Samsung is rumored to unveil the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. These smartwatches are expected to boast bigger screens, offering users an enhanced and immersive experience. Moreover, Samsung might also introduce its Galaxy Tab S9 series, comprising the Tab S9, S9 Plus, and S9 Ultra. Stay tuned as Samsung unveils the above mentioned highly anticipated devices at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, commencing at 4:30 PM on July 26th. To catch all the live updates, you can tune in to the event's live stream, accessible on Samsung's official website, Samsung Newsroom, or their official YouTube channel.

Samsung claims to use recycled materials to create Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, more Samsung claims to use recycled materials to create Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and all other devices launched today.

Samsung Tablet 9 Series: All features

Samsung introduces Tablet 9 Series: Price

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series: Price Ready to go on sale in selective countries by August 11.

Samsung brings Galaxy Watch Classic Samsung brings Galaxy Watch Classic series

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series: Here's how it looks

Samsung introduces new Galaxy Watch 6 series It monitors ECG, heart rate, and tracks sleep.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Price The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is priced at $999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Price The Samsung Galazy Z Fold is unveiled at $1,799

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets lighter S Pen and Flex mode. Samsung asserts that it now presents the swiftest, most practical, and exceptionally interactive screen, complemented by a lighter S Pen and enhanced Flex mode.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Processor It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Samsung introduces Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: AI cameras and redesigned hinge

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 gets personalised customisations The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 gets personalised customisations with different wallpapers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features expanded cover screen The flip screen smartphone features 3.4-inch larger screen, and gets different aspect ratios for selfies in the cover screen.

Samsung introduces Galaxy Z Flip 5 Here is Samsung introduces Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Roh calls Flip a 'mini PC' in your pocket

Roh says millions of Galaxy device users today, with foldable phone users expected to surpass 100million users

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 starts: TM Roh, the head of the Samsung Mobile takes the stage

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Event starts soon, ready with your popcorn?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: How to watch livestream

Product webpage leaked minutes before the event! "What appear to be complete webpages detailing the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Tab S9 have leaked just hours ahead of Samsung's big launch event," says a report by The Verge.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will kickstart in 30 mins! The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is about to kickstart in 30 minutes. Stay tuned for all the updates. To join click here

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Head of mobile teases design of Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 Last week, TM Roh, the head of the Samsung Mobile, teased the redesign for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Find 5. He wrote, "Samsung has innovated to make our latest foldables slimmer and lighter than our previous generations."

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip's new colour options As per a tweet by analyst Ross Young, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone is likely to come in 8 colour options, which are Gray, Beige, Light Green, Light Pink, Blue, Green, Platinum and Yellow.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 expected price Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the much-anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 5, and according to tipster Paras Guglani's tweet, it might be priced starting at ₹1,50,000. Furthermore, it is likely that the Korean giant may offer a potential discount of ₹6,500 for certain bank card users.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 begins in 2 hours Samsung is set to launch its new Galaxy flip and fold devices in two hours at 4:30PM IST. The count down has begun. Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Rising competition for Samsung in foldable phone segment Several new contenders have emerged to capture the Indian foldable smartphone segment such as Techno Phantom V Fold. Moto Razr 40 series and Oppo Find N2 Flip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 expected price Recently, alleged price of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 was leaked online. According to tipster Paras Guglani, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely have a starting price of ₹95,000. The leaster claims that the smartphone is expected to offer a base storage of 128GB.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 India price reveal According to a tweet shared by Samsung India, the company will announce the price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 at 10 AM tomorrow. "Are you ready to #JoinTheFlipSide? Tune in on July 27, 2023 at 10:00 am for the price reveal of the next Galaxy," reads the tweet.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could debut today Reports suggest that Samsung might offer a preview of the more affordable Galaxy S23 FE during the event. While the Galaxy S22 FE was skipped, indications point to a scaled-down version of the flagship series this time around. Some previous reports have suggested that the phone may be powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 2200 chipset.

Is BTS's Suga attending the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 As per Korea Herald, Suga is expected to attend the event as a guest.

Samsung could introduce latest Galaxy Watch 6 series The event may also introduce the new Galaxy Watch 6 series. Leaks indicate that this smartwatch could feature curved glass and offer improved battery life compared to its predecessor. Additionally, the watch is said to support WhatsApp, allowing users to access the messaging platform directly from their wrists. There are also rumors of a temperature sensor, enabling users to conveniently measure nearby object temperatures.

Samsung could unveil its Galaxy Tab S9 series Alongside its foldable lineup, Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 series, which could include the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra. While specific details are scarce, there are suggestions that the standard Galaxy Tab S9 model might also receive an OLED panel, similar to the premium variants in the series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 among launches Similar to the Z Flip 5, the upcoming Galaxy Fold smartphone is expected to receive a significant upgrade with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The device is anticipated to feature a large 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display, complemented by a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover panel. The photography department may impress users with a powerful 50MP primary camera, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. For selfies, a 12MP front-facing camera is expected.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 among expected launches Recent leaks hint at some notable improvements for the Z Flip 5. The cover display is rumored to grow in size to 3.4 inches. The phone is likely to receive a performance boost with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is currently featured in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The camera setup is expected to remain unchanged, with a familiar dual 12MP configuration. Moreover, there are hopes that the Z Flip 5 may come with an IP58 rating, indicating enhanced water and dust resistance capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Live updates: Pre-bookings opened Samsung has extended a special invitation to its customers for pre-booking their orders in advance of the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event. For a nominal sum of just ₹1,999, customers can secure their devices ahead of the official launch today. Along with the advantage of early delivery, Samsung is also offering exclusive launch benefits to those who take advantage of this pre-booking offer.

