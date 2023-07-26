Welcome to our live coverage of the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, where we will keep you up-to-date with the latest announcements on Samsung's newest products. Scheduled for Wednesday, July 26, at 4:30 pm IST, the event will be presented both digitally and in-person in Seoul, South Korea, as confirmed by the South Korean tech giant.

Samsung has officially announced that it will be showcasing its latest flagship foldable devices, namely the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. These highly anticipated smartphones are likely to feature significant improvements over their predecessors.

In addition to the new flagship foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, Samsung is rumored to unveil the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. These smartwatches are expected to boast bigger screens, offering users an enhanced and immersive experience. Moreover, Samsung might also introduce its Galaxy Tab S9 series, comprising the Tab S9, S9 Plus, and S9 Ultra.

Stay tuned as Samsung unveils the above mentioned highly anticipated devices at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, commencing at 4:30 PM on July 26th. To catch all the live updates, you can tune in to the event's live stream, accessible on Samsung's official website, Samsung Newsroom, or their official YouTube channel.