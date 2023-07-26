Samsung at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in Seoul, South Korea, launched its much awaited Galaxy Z Flip 5,, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Tab 9 Series and its latest Watch 6 Series.

The company unveiled Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz cover display. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone offers two storage options - 256GB and 512GB.

While, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform and is equipped with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ main screen. The company did not reveal the price of the foldable phone for the Indian market. It is likely that the India price will be announced in the coming days.

Samsung has also released the Galaxy Watch 6 Series, consisting of two smartwatches designed to help users build healthier habits. The watches offer advanced health monitoring tools, personalized sleep and fitness coaching, and features such as body composition analysis and heart rate zone analysis.

In addition to Flip 5, Fold 5 and Watch 6 Series, the Korean giant has also launched its Tab 9 Series, which will be available in selected countries starting from today.

And that's a wrap! Thanks for connecting with us…