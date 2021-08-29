Samsung Galaxy users are receiving pop-up notifications to move their images from the company's cloud storage: Samsung Cloud. The company has also put out a statement asking users to remove their images from the cloud storage . If the user fails to do so, the images will be deleted after a set date.

The company released a statement saying, “Beginning on September 30, 2021, Gallery Sync and Drive storage for My Files will no longer be supported by Samsung Cloud and your data will be deleted, as explained further below. In addition. If you have a premium storage subscription plan, this will automatically be canceled beginning August 1, 2021 and a refund may be issued to you."

Samsung uses its cloud storage to provide backup for contacts, calendars and also images. The company has decided to stop providing cloud storage for images and hence has been asking its users to download the images stored in the cloud before the company deletes it. The users can however keep backing up and syncing as well as restoring other data such as Contacts, Calendar and Notes.

Users have been asked to either move to Microsoft OneDrive to store their images or download all the images to their local smartphone, laptop or desktop. Downloading the data could also lead to the end of the Samsung Cloud storage, even before the mentioned deadline. The features that won't be carried forward are Gallery Sync, Drive and Premium Storage subscription.

While there are two separate deadlines for two groups, there's no confirmation about which region or country falls in which group. The users are advised to go with 1 September deadline to stay on the safer side.

How to keep your data safe

1. Integrate with OneDrive

The user can integrate OneDrive, without automatic transfer support of data in Samsung Cloud through OneDrive, with the gallery of the device starting from September 30, 2021.

However, OneDrive Integration may not be supported depending on countries, carriers, and models. So users end up only with the second option.

2. Download Samsung Cloud images

Samsung will allow users to download their gallery and drive data stored in Samsung Cloud to the user's personal storage. If you select this option, the OneDrive integration will not be offered. Furthermore, the option to download to local storage will be available only until 30 September.

How to download:

You can download cloud data through the ‘Download my data’ menu. You can start the download from the path below:

Samsung Cloud: Download my data

Gallery: More > Settings > Download content from cloud

If you click the download button after selecting Gallery data or drive data, the download starts. You can check the download progress through the notification bar. In case of cancellation, the entire cancellation is made.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.