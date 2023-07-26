Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series debuts with fall detection and irregular heart rhythm notification feature

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series is here. It consists of two smartwatches - Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic which the company says are designed to help users build healthier habits every day and through the night.

“With the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic, we are delivering on our commitment to democratize advanced health monitoring tools, now offering easier access right from the wrist," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics. “From sleep and fitness coaching to nutritional insights, Samsung is providing new and convenient ways to help users gain understanding and take action for better health and wellness, every day and every night."

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is offered in 44mm and 40mm. There are two colour variants for the buyers to choose from - Graphite, Sliver. While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is offered in Black and Silver colours, and has 43mm and 47mm dial sizes.

The new Galaxy Watch 6 series provides meaningful insights that can lead to positive changes around the clock, offering personalized and actionable tips, advice and encouragement. The Galaxy Watch 6 series now offers in-depth analysis of Sleep Score Factors – total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, plus physical and mental recovery – to help users understand the quality of sleep received each night.

There is also an enhanced sleep coaching feature that enables users to put sleep insights into action with tailored instructions, tips and reminders accessible on both their wrist and paired smartphone.

Further the fitness features have got more personalized on the new Galaxy Watch 6 series to keep users motivated throughout their journey. Body Composition, with key physical measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage, provides a complete snapshot of the user’s body and fitness.

Samsung has also added a new personalized heart rate zone feature that analyzes individual physical capabilities and defines five optimal running intensity levels to help users set their own goals based on their ability. There is also an irregular heart rhythm notification feature that helps users understand their heart health more comprehensively by checking for heart rhythms suggestive of Atrial fibrillation (AFib) in the background – even while asleep.

Galaxy Watch6 can also enable users to track skin temperature during the night, while the fall detection can gauge a fall, whether occurring during exercise, when standing still, or even while sleeping if users happen to fall out of bed. Once a fall is detected, your watch will automatically alert an emergency service number or pre-selected contacts.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic come with a 30% slimmer bezel and a 15% thinner rotating bezel respectively, enhancing the beauty of the signature circle frame. The series is said to come with a larger battery and reduced battery consumption to support its larger and brighter display. With just eight minutes of quick charge, users can add an additional eight hours, perfect for tracking their sleep during the night, Samsung says.

The new Samsung Wallet on Galaxy Watch 6 combines Samsung Pay with Samsung Pass to incorporate more of the user’s wallet – including IDs, event tickets and boarding passes as well as credit cards and membership cards – in their watch. Enhanced Gesture Control, access to WhatsApp be exclusively available on Wear OS, a new Skin Temperature API and Thermo Check app are some features available on the Watch 6 series.