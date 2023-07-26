Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series debuts with fall detection and irregular heart rhythm notification feature

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series debuts with fall detection and irregular heart rhythm notification feature3 min read 26 Jul 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Samsung has released the Galaxy Watch 6 Series, consisting of two smartwatches designed to help users build healthier habits. The watches offer advanced health monitoring tools, personalized sleep and fitness coaching, and features such as body composition analysis and heart rate zone analysis.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series is here. It consists of two smartwatches - Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic which the company says are designed to help users build healthier habits every day and through the night.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×