Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Apple Watch Series 8: A spec-by-spec comparison

Samsung hosted its Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea today where it launched new Galaxy Z Flip 5 , Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series. The new-genEration of Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series consists of two new smartwatches - Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Samsung has added new features like fall-detection, irregular heart rhythm alert, body temperature and more to the Galaxy Watch 6. It is offered in 44mm and 40mm. There are two colour variants for the buyers to choose from - Graphite, Sliver.

Price of the new Galaxy smartwatch for India will be announced soon. The Galaxy Watch 6 competes with the existing Apple Watch Series 8. Here’s a spec-by-spec comparison of both smartwatches