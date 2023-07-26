comScore
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Apple Watch Series 8: A spec-by-spec comparison

 26 Jul 2023

Samsung launched new Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. The Galaxy Watch 6 comes with new features like fall-detection and irregular heart rhythm alert.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 price in india will be announced soon. It is currently up for pre-ordersPremium
Samsung hosted its Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea today where it launched new Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series. The new-genEration of Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series consists of two new smartwatches - Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. 

Samsung has added new features like fall-detection, irregular heart rhythm alert, body temperature and more to the Galaxy Watch 6. It is offered in 44mm and 40mm. There are two colour variants for the buyers to choose from - Graphite, Sliver.

Price of the new Galaxy smartwatch for India will be announced soon. The Galaxy Watch 6 competes with the existing Apple Watch Series 8. Here’s a spec-by-spec comparison of both smartwatches

SpecificationsSamsung Galaxy Watch 6Apple Watch Series 8
Dial size40mm/44mm41mm/45mm
Health featuresSkin temperature API, fall detection, emergency alert, irregular heart rate rhythm alert, sleep coaching, among othersFall detection, Emergency SOS, crash detection, blood oxygen app, irregular heart rate rhythm alert, ECG app
IP Rating5 ATM/IP68IP6X dust resistant and 50mm water resistant
Colour optionsGraphite and GoldMidnight, Starlight, Silver and Product Red
BatteryUp to 425mAh; claimed to deliver up to 40 hours of battery with always on display mode offClaimed to offer up to 18 hours of battery
Processor and OSExynos W930 dual core processor and WearOS 4S8 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor and WatchOS 9
Sleep tracking, cycle trackingYesYes
Display and bodySapphire crystal display with armor aluminium bodyAlways on Retina LPTO OLED display and Aluminium stainless steel body
WeightUp to 33.3 grams depending on the variantUp to 42.3 grams depending on the variant
26 Jul 2023
