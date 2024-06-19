Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is one of the most premium Wear OS powered smartwatch that you can buy right now. This year, OnePlus came back with its second attempt at a smartwatch and this time it is powered by Wear OS. OnePlus is a brand known to disrupt the flagship category with its premium product at a competitive price. And since there are not many smartwatches in the market with Wear OS, OnePlus Watch 2 stands as a worthy opponent against the Galaxy Watch 6.

Both smartwatches bring a lot to the table, including a premium design, multiple heath features and the Wear OS. Both the smartwatches packs a unique and exclusive feature that you won't find on any other smartwatch. So, if you are planning to buy one of these smartwatches, then read our comparison before making a choice.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs OnePlus Watch 2: Design and Build

Both the smartwatches comes with a premium design and top materials to give the user a premium experience. But the choice of materials is different in both of the smartwatches, which impacts the comfort and overall experience. The Galaxy Watch 6 comes with an aluminium frame that keeps the weight of the smartwatch much lower at only 28 grams. While OnePlus Watch 2 comes with a stainless steel frame that brings up the weight to 49 grams.

You get a solid build quality on both smartwatches with MIL-STD 810H compliance, making it resilient to any weather conditions and sudden temperature shocks. These smartwatches have an IP68 water and dust resistance, which allows them to be fully submerged in water without being damaged. Both the smartwatches comes with user replaceable straps, and it can easily be changed with after market straps.

We give this point to Samsung for offering a solid build and design while keeping the watch slim and light. We recommend going for Galaxy Watch 6 if you like a lightweight smartwatch with minimal design.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs OnePlus Watch 2: Display

Samsung is knows for its gorgeous and vibrant display on its smartphones. Galaxy Watch is no different and comes with a 1.5 inches Super AMOLED display with high resolution and pixel density. OnePlus Watch 2 also boasts a high quality 1.43 inches AMOLED display with similar resolution and pixel density. Both the displays are protected by sapphire crystal to keep it protected from scratches.

The display on Galaxy Watch 6 is comparatively large but since the screen to body ratio is great on both, you can't tell much difference in both. And while both the smartwatches comes with a bright AMOLED display, the OnePlus Watch 2 features a high brightness mode. This bumps up the brightness of the display to 1000 nits, which is commendable on a smartwatch. It will make the display readable even under direct sunlight.

In display, we call it a draw since both the watches boasts a high-end display with all the features you need on a smartwatch. Unless you want a watch that goes all the way up to 1000 nits, you can go with either of these smartwatches.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs OnePlus Watch 2: Software and Features

Now for the software, you get Wear OS running on both Galaxy watch and OnePlus Watch 2. But OnePlus watch 2 comes with two OSes that you can switch between according to the requirement. OnePlus ships the Watch 2 with RTOS along with Wear OS to give the users an option to switch between this OS easily. The brand did this primarily to boost the battery life of the smartwatch.

Wear OS is a feature heavy OS that requires high computing power to operate smoothly. This drastically reduces the battery life of the smartwatch. RTOS is a popular OS that most brands uses on their smartwatches. Since this is a lightweight OS you get a much better endurance from the watch by sacrificing some smart features that Wear OS offers.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 on the other hand features One UI layered on top of Wear OS. This enables the watch to be tightly interconnected with Samsung IoT devices. In terms of connectivity, Galaxy Watch 6 is only compatible with Android smartphones, but OnePlus Watch is compatible with Android and iOS both.

Apart from the OS, these smartwatches offer very similar features like smartphone notifications, replying to messages and mails, customising watch faces and more. We give this one to OnePlus because of wider compatibility and option to use preferred OS.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs OnePlus Watch 2: Health and Fitness

Samsung and OnePlus both added all the fitness and health features that you need on a smartwatch. Both features sensors for heart rate and blood oxygen, and can monitor in real time or continuous monitoring mode. It is really helpful to those who have heart related diseases. Tracking different health factors like stress and sleep comes built in with both smartwatches. And for fitness, these smartwatches feature all kind of exercises and fitness tracking that the user require.

Samsung one ups the OnePlus watch because it comes with a temperature sensor as well. Watch 6 can easily monitor body temperature and inform the user. It also creates a body composition profile, which can easily be tracked in the companion app. So, if you are looking for a smartwatch with all the health related sensors to track your body vitals, then go for Watch 6.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs OnePlus Watch 2: Battery

Battery life is one big factor to decide which smartwatch will be the best option for daily use. OnePlus watch 2 offers 100 hours of battery life with one charge in smart mode. This is possible because the watch packs two OS and watch can automatically decide to switch between the OS according to the usage.

While Galaxy Watch 6 offers a full day of usage with all the features enabled all the time. The watch needs to be plugged in to its wireless charger every night. And since this is a wireless charger, the charging speed is slower than OnePlus Watch 2 that uses a wired connection for charging.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs OnePlus Watch 2: Verdict

During this comparison, we came across points where Galaxy Watch 6 outperformed OnePlus Watch 2 and vice versa. So, to conclude this companion, we can recommend you OnePlus Watch 2 only if you are looking for a Wear OS smartwatch with long battery life and wider compatibility. But if you want a better design and health features, you should go for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Amit Rahi I have immersed myself in the tech world for more than five years, focussing my efforts in providing readers with in-depth reviews about gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. My goal as a storyteller is to make tech understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets. Read more from this author