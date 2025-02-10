Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at 27,999: Here is how to avail this limited time offer on the price

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at ₹27,999: Here is how to avail this limited time offer on the price

Boudhaditya Sanyal

Get hold of the Samsung Galaxy 7 at 27,999 with a limited time deal on Amazon by utilising discounts, bank offers and No Cost EMIs. See how to make the most of this deal. 

Huge price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. Hurry, buy now.
Our Picks

Our Picks

If you’ve been contemplating buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 but hesitated due to its premium price tag, now’s your chance to grab it at an unbeatable price. Packed with cutting-edge features like a 3nm processor, Dual GPS, Sapphire Glass, and advanced health monitoring tools, this smartwatch is currently available at an attractive price of 27,999 on Amazon. With bank offers, instant discounts, and No Cost EMI options, you can own this stylish and feature-rich wearable for less.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is designed for tech enthusiasts, fitness buffs, and professionals alike. Its sleek floating design, powered by durable Sapphire Glass and Armour Aluminum , ensures both style and longevity. The 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display with up to 2000 nits brightness makes it easy to read even in bright sunlight.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 here:

How to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at a discounted price

Amazon is offering a range of bank-specific discounts and No Cost EMI options that make the Galaxy Watch 7 more affordable than ever. Here’s how you can save big:

Bank Offers

HDFC Bank Credit Card :

Flat 500 Instant Discount on 6+ months EMI (Min. purchase: 24,990).

Additional 750 Instant Discount on 6+ months EMI (Min. purchase: 34,990).

Flat 1,000 Instant Discount on 6+ months EMI (Min. purchase: 49,990).

10% Instant Discount up to 1,000 on 6+ months EMI (Min. purchase: 5,000).

Axis Bank Credit Card :

Flat 250 Instant Discount on 12+ months EMI (Min. purchase: 20,000).

7.5% Instant Discount up to 1,000 on EMI transactions (Min. purchase: 7,500).

IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card :

7.5% Instant Discount up to 1,500 on EMI transactions (Min. purchase: 5,000).

Flat 500 Instant Discount on EMI transactions (Min. purchase: 30,000).

Flat 500 Instant Discount on EMI transactions (Min. purchase: 50,000).

Federal Bank Credit Card :

7.5% Instant Discount up to 1,500 on EMI transactions (Min. purchase: 5,000).

Flat 2,000 Instant Discount on EMI transactions (Min. purchase: 30,000).

HSBC Credit Card :

7.5% Instant Discount up to 1,500 on EMI transactions (Min. purchase: 10,000).

Flat 500 Instant Discount on 9+ months EMI (Min. purchase: 30,000).

BOBCARD :

7.5% Instant Discount up to 1,500 on EMI transactions (Min. purchase: 7,500).

Flat 500 Instant Discount on 9+ months EMI (Min. purchase: 30,000).

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card Perks

Cashback :

5% cashback for Prime members, 3% for others (Not applicable on EMI or business transactions).

GST Invoice for Business Purchases

Save up to 28% on business purchases by opting for a GST invoice during checkout.

More Samsung smartwatch options for you:

Why the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Is worth it

The Galaxy Watch 7 is more than just a smartwatch—it’s a personal assistant, fitness coach, and style statement all rolled into one. Key highlights include:

Advanced Health Monitoring : Track heart rate (HR), blood pressure (BP), SpO2 levels, and ECG readings with precision.

AI-Powered Features : Receive quick reply suggestions, voice-to-text summaries, and meeting notes with Galaxy AI.

Gesture Controls : Use simple gestures like a double pinch to take photos, answer calls, or turn off alarms.

Durability : Built with Sapphire Glass and Armour Aluminium, it’s ready to withstand daily wear and tear.

Supercharged Performance : The 3nm processor ensures faster performance and optimized battery life.

Other smartwatch options for you:

How to avail these offers

1. Add the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 to your cart on Amazon.

2. Select an eligible credit card during checkout to apply instant discounts.

3. Opt for No Cost EMI plans if you want to split payments without extra charges.

4. Review the final pricing before completing your order.

Note: Discounts and offers are subject to change. Verify all details directly on Amazon before purchasing to ensure eligibility.

With Amazon’s limited-time offers and bank-specific discounts, owning this premium smartwatch has never been more affordable. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your fitness tracking or simply want a reliable companion for your daily routine, this deal is too good to pass up. Act fast—this offer won’t last forever!

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Boudhaditya Sanyal

I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all.
