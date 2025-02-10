Get hold of the Samsung Galaxy 7 at ₹ 27,999 with a limited time deal on Amazon by utilising discounts, bank offers and No Cost EMIs. See how to make the most of this deal.

Garmin Forerunner 165 Music, Running Smartwatch, Colorful AMOLED Display, Training Metrics and Recovery Insights, Music on Your Wrist, Black/Slate Gray

If you’ve been contemplating buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 but hesitated due to its premium price tag, now’s your chance to grab it at an unbeatable price. Packed with cutting-edge features like a 3nm processor, Dual GPS, Sapphire Glass, and advanced health monitoring tools, this smartwatch is currently available at an attractive price of ₹27,999 on Amazon. With bank offers, instant discounts, and No Cost EMI options, you can own this stylish and feature-rich wearable for less.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is designed for tech enthusiasts, fitness buffs, and professionals alike. Its sleek floating design, powered by durable Sapphire Glass and Armour Aluminum , ensures both style and longevity. The 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display with up to 2000 nits brightness makes it easy to read even in bright sunlight.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 here:

How to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at a discounted price Amazon is offering a range of bank-specific discounts and No Cost EMI options that make the Galaxy Watch 7 more affordable than ever. Here’s how you can save big:

Bank Offers HDFC Bank Credit Card :

Flat ₹500 Instant Discount on 6+ months EMI (Min. purchase: ₹24,990).

Additional ₹750 Instant Discount on 6+ months EMI (Min. purchase: ₹34,990).

Flat ₹1,000 Instant Discount on 6+ months EMI (Min. purchase: ₹49,990).

10% Instant Discount up to ₹1,000 on 6+ months EMI (Min. purchase: ₹5,000).

Axis Bank Credit Card : Flat ₹250 Instant Discount on 12+ months EMI (Min. purchase: ₹20,000).

7.5% Instant Discount up to ₹1,000 on EMI transactions (Min. purchase: ₹7,500).

IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card : 7.5% Instant Discount up to ₹1,500 on EMI transactions (Min. purchase: ₹5,000).

Flat ₹500 Instant Discount on EMI transactions (Min. purchase: ₹30,000).

Flat ₹500 Instant Discount on EMI transactions (Min. purchase: ₹50,000).

Federal Bank Credit Card : 7.5% Instant Discount up to ₹1,500 on EMI transactions (Min. purchase: ₹5,000).

Flat ₹2,000 Instant Discount on EMI transactions (Min. purchase: ₹30,000).

HSBC Credit Card : 7.5% Instant Discount up to ₹1,500 on EMI transactions (Min. purchase: ₹10,000).

Flat ₹500 Instant Discount on 9+ months EMI (Min. purchase: ₹30,000).

BOBCARD : 7.5% Instant Discount up to ₹1,500 on EMI transactions (Min. purchase: ₹7,500).

Flat ₹500 Instant Discount on 9+ months EMI (Min. purchase: ₹30,000).

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card Perks Cashback : 5% cashback for Prime members, 3% for others (Not applicable on EMI or business transactions).

GST Invoice for Business Purchases Save up to 28% on business purchases by opting for a GST invoice during checkout.

More Samsung smartwatch options for you:

Why the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Is worth it The Galaxy Watch 7 is more than just a smartwatch—it’s a personal assistant, fitness coach, and style statement all rolled into one. Key highlights include:

Advanced Health Monitoring : Track heart rate (HR), blood pressure (BP), SpO2 levels, and ECG readings with precision.

AI-Powered Features : Receive quick reply suggestions, voice-to-text summaries, and meeting notes with Galaxy AI.

Gesture Controls : Use simple gestures like a double pinch to take photos, answer calls, or turn off alarms.

Durability : Built with Sapphire Glass and Armour Aluminium, it’s ready to withstand daily wear and tear.

Supercharged Performance : The 3nm processor ensures faster performance and optimized battery life.

Other smartwatch options for you:

How to avail these offers 1. Add the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 to your cart on Amazon.

2. Select an eligible credit card during checkout to apply instant discounts.

3. Opt for No Cost EMI plans if you want to split payments without extra charges.

4. Review the final pricing before completing your order.

Note: Discounts and offers are subject to change. Verify all details directly on Amazon before purchasing to ensure eligibility.

With Amazon’s limited-time offers and bank-specific discounts, owning this premium smartwatch has never been more affordable. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your fitness tracking or simply want a reliable companion for your daily routine, this deal is too good to pass up. Act fast—this offer won’t last forever!