Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic launched in India: Price, specs and availability

Samsung officially launched the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at its Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, 9 July. The new wearables debuted alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, as the South Korean tech company continues to expand its foldable and smartwatch portfolios.

The Galaxy Watch 8 comes in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm, while the Watch 8 Classic is available in a single 46mm variant. Both models introduce a new “squircle” design and are powered by Samsung’s latest Exynos W1000 chipset. They ship with One UI 8 Watch based on Wear OS 6.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series: Pricing in India In India, the Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 8 starts at ₹32,999 for the 40mm model and ₹35,999 for the 44mm version. The LTE variants are priced at ₹36,999 and ₹39,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic starts at ₹46,999 for the Bluetooth version, with the LTE model priced at ₹50,999.

Pre-orders have begun, and general availability is scheduled for 25 July. The Galaxy Watch 8 will be offered in Graphite and Silver, while the Classic version comes in Black and White.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series: Specifications Both watches feature Super AMOLED displays with a pixel density of 327ppi and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The 40mm and 46mm variants house 1.34-inch screens with a resolution of 438x438 pixels, whereas the 44mm model features a 1.47-inch panel with 480x480 pixels resolution.

The Galaxy Watch 8 uses an aluminium case with a Sapphire glass coating, while the Watch 8 Classic sports a stainless steel frame and rotating bezel. The Classic model also includes a Quick Button for launching apps or features.

Notably, the Classic variant comes with 64GB of internal storage and 2GB RAM, while the standard Watch 8 models feature 32GB storage alongside the same RAM. Battery capacities vary by model, with the 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch 8 offering 325mAh and 435mAh batteries, respectively. The Watch 8 Classic is backed by a 445mAh unit.

Moreover, the Watch 8 series continues Samsung’s focus on health tracking, with sensors capable of monitoring heart rate, blood pressure, ECG, sleep patterns, stress, and body composition. New additions include the AGES Index, and existing safety features such as fall detection remain intact.