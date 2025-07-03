Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 faces leak ahead of July 9 Unpacked Event: What all to expect

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 series may feature new watch faces, revealed through an APK teardown. Seven distinct designs could cater to various user preferences, with a mix of minimalistic and traditional styles. 

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated3 Jul 2025, 07:34 PM IST
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 series appears set to receive a host of new watch faces, according to a recent leak discovered through an APK teardown, reported PhoenArena.

With the company’s Unpacked event scheduled for 9 July, the timing of this development hints at a clearer picture of what to expect from Samsung’s next-generation smartwatch beyond the anticipated hardware upgrades.

The leak stems from the latest version of the Galaxy Watch 7 Manager app, where several unreleased watch face assets were found. APK teardowns often reveal in-development features, and while not all of them make it to the final release, the visuals uncovered this time closely align with previously leaked promotional renders of the Galaxy Watch 8, the report stated. This alignment suggests a strong possibility that these designs are intended for launch.

Seven distinct watch faces have been identified so far. These are reportedly named Minimal Analog, Minimal Digital, Sporty Classic, Heritage Classic, Interactive Number, Gradient Info Board and Circle Info Board. Each appears to offer a different design approach and use case, reflecting a wider attempt at catering to varied user preferences.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 specs leak ahead of July 9 Unpacked Event

As per the publication, the “Minimal Analog” and “Minimal Digital” faces focus on clean, uncluttered aesthetics. In contrast, “Sporty Classic” and “Heritage Classic” appear to target users with a preference for more traditional watch styling. The “Interactive Number” watch face introduces a more dynamic and playful visual, while both “Info Board” variants seem geared towards those who prioritise data visibility, with one featuring a gradient layout and the other a circular format.

The Galaxy Watch 8 series is expected to be officially unveiled at Samsung’s Unpacked keynote in New York next week. Previous leaks have suggested that the Watch 8 Ultra variant will come with a redesigned chassis, adopting a squircle shape. When combined with these new software features, the updates point to both visual and functional refinements for the upcoming lineup.

While there is always the chance that features uncovered in software teardowns may not appear in final releases.

