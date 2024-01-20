Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 expected to launch in India soon: Everything we know so far
Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy XCover 7 smartphone range in India, with the device support page now live. The smartphone is expected to feature an IP68 water resistance rating, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, and a 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT display.
