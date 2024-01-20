Korean smartphone maker Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy XCover 7 in India, with the device support page going live in the country. Notably, Samsung had recently launched its flagship S24 series in India and other markets through the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by Gizmochina, the new Samsung smartphone with the model number "SM-G556B" has received BIS certification in India in November 2023. The smartphone has also received certification in Malaysia and Thailand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Galaxy X Cover 7 specifications: Reportedly, the Galaxy XCover 7 is expected to feature an IP 68 water resistance rating and have enhanced display protection thanks to the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the front.

The upcoming Samsung smartphone may sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT display with support for enhanced touch sensitivity while using gloves. The Galaxy XCover 7 is expected to be powered by the octa-core Dimensity 6100+ chipset based on a 6nm process with support for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which could be expanded up to 1TB via the microSD card. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of optics, the new Samsung phone could feature a 50MP primary sensor along with a 5MP selfie shooter for all the selfies and video call-related requirements.

The smartphone could feature a 4,050 mAh battery and weigh around the 240g mark. In terms of connectivity options, the Galaxy XCover 7 is expected to feature a 3.5 mm jack, POGO pins and UBS-C port. Moreover, the upcoming smartphone could run on Samsung's OneUI 6 based on Android 14. Furthermore, the smartphone could include some additional features including a customizable XCover key, barcode scanning with Knox Capture, and Dolby Atmos support.

