Samsung has launched its rugged Galaxy XCover 7 smartphone in India, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and touted to be able to survive in extreme conditions. The smartphone is Samsung's first enterprise-focused smartphone in India and was launched globally last month along with the Galaxy Tab Active 5.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Price:

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 will be available in Standard and Enterprise editions priced at ₹27,209 and ₹27,530 respectively. The phone is available for purchase by corporate and institutional customers on Samsung.com and the online EPP portal. Customers can also make enquiries for bulk purchases on the company's portal here.

Samsung is also offering a free 12-month subscription to the Knox suite with the XCover 7 Enterprise Edition. Meanwhile, the company is offering a 1-year warranty for the Standard Edition and a 2-year warranty for the Enterprise Edition.

Galaxy XCover 7 specifications:

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 6.6 inch Full HD+ TFT LCD display with support for 60Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the front.

The latest Samsung smartphone is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset paired with the Mali G57 GPU for all the graphics-intensive tasks. Moreover, the smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy XCover 7 features a 50MP f/1.8 lens on the back and a 5MP selfie shooter on the front. The latest Samsung smartphone comes with a 4,050 mAh removable battery that can be fast-charged via a 15W pogo-pin charger, although users will need to purchase the charger dock separately.

The Galaxy XCover 7 is run on the latest Android 14 operating system, based on Samsung's proprietary OneUI. The smartphone comes with military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification and is touted to withstand severe weather conditions, including extreme temperatures and rain. Moreover, the smartphone is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance and is touted to withstand drops of up to 1.5 metres.

