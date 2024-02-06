Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 rugged smartphone launched in India: Price, specs, where to buy and more
Samsung launches Galaxy XCover 7 rugged smartphone in India, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. Galaxy XCover 7 priced at ₹27,209 and ₹27,530 for Standard and Enterprise editions respectively.
Samsung has launched its rugged Galaxy XCover 7 smartphone in India, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and touted to be able to survive in extreme conditions. The smartphone is Samsung's first enterprise-focused smartphone in India and was launched globally last month along with the Galaxy Tab Active 5.