Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 go on sale in India: Details on price, offers1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in India, available for purchase through various platforms. Galaxy Z Fold 5 prices start at ₹1,54,999, while Galaxy Z Flip 5 prices start at ₹99,999.
Samsung recently introduced its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, which have now become available for purchase in India. Interested customers can acquire these innovative devices through various platforms, including Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and other major e-commerce outlets across the country. Furthermore, authorized retail stores within India also offer the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.