Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 go on sale in India: Details on price, offers

1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 03:14 PM IST Livemint

Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in India, available for purchase through various platforms. Galaxy Z Fold 5 prices start at 1,54,999, while Galaxy Z Flip 5 prices start at 99,999.

Offers on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 include instant discounts, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options.

Samsung recently introduced its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, which have now become available for purchase in India. Interested customers can acquire these innovative devices through various platforms, including Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and other major e-commerce outlets across the country. Furthermore, authorized retail stores within India also offer the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price

Available in Icy Blue, Cream, and Phantom Black color choices, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes in different configurations:

Galaxy Z Fold5 (12GB+256GB): 1,54,999

Galaxy Z Fold5 (12GB+512GB): 1,64,999

Galaxy Z Fold5 (12GB+1TB): 1,84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is offered in Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Lavender colors, with the following pricing options:

Galaxy Z Flip5 (8GB+256GB): 99,999

Galaxy Z Flip5 (8GB+512GB): 1,09,999

Special Offers for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5:

For customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the company has announced offers that include:

  • An instant discount of 8,000 on HDFC Bank cards
  • An exchange bonus worth 5,000
  • A welcome voucher valued at 2,000 on the Samsung Shop app, applicable to a range of Galaxy devices and select home appliances
  • No-cost EMI options starting from 13,673 per month

Offers for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Buyers of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 can also take advantage of attractive offers. These are:

  • An instant discount of 8,000 on HDFC Bank cards
  • No-cost EMI options starting from 8,287 per month
  • An exchange bonus of 12,000, which can be combined with the instant bank discount
  • A welcome voucher worth 2,000 for redemption on the Samsung Shop app

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features an outer screen that is now 3.78 times larger and offers more usability than ever before. Both Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 come with IPX8 rating paired with aircraft grade Armor Aluminum frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 applied to both the Flex Window and back cover.

Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 03:14 PM IST
