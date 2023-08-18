Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in India, available for purchase through various platforms. Galaxy Z Fold 5 prices start at ₹1,54,999, while Galaxy Z Flip 5 prices start at ₹99,999.

Samsung recently introduced its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, which have now become available for purchase in India. Interested customers can acquire these innovative devices through various platforms, including Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and other major e-commerce outlets across the country. Furthermore, authorized retail stores within India also offer the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price Available in Icy Blue, Cream, and Phantom Black color choices, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes in different configurations:

Galaxy Z Fold5 (12GB+256GB): ₹1,54,999 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Galaxy Z Fold5 (12GB+512GB): ₹1,64,999

Galaxy Z Fold5 (12GB+1TB): ₹1,84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is offered in Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Lavender colors, with the following pricing options: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Galaxy Z Flip5 (8GB+256GB): ₹99,999

Galaxy Z Flip5 (8GB+512GB): ₹1,09,999

Special Offers for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: For customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the company has announced offers that include: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An instant discount of ₹ 8,000 on HDFC Bank cards

8,000 on HDFC Bank cards An exchange bonus worth ₹ 5,000

5,000 A welcome voucher valued at ₹ 2,000 on the Samsung Shop app, applicable to a range of Galaxy devices and select home appliances

2,000 on the Samsung Shop app, applicable to a range of Galaxy devices and select home appliances No-cost EMI options starting from ₹ 13,673 per month Offers for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Buyers of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 can also take advantage of attractive offers. These are: