Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in India, available for purchase through various platforms. Galaxy Z Fold 5 prices start at ₹1,54,999, while Galaxy Z Flip 5 prices start at ₹99,999.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Samsung recently introduced its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, which have now become available for purchase in India. Interested customers can acquire these innovative devices through various platforms, including Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and other major e-commerce outlets across the country. Furthermore, authorized retail stores within India also offer the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price
Available in Icy Blue, Cream, and Phantom Black color choices, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes in different configurations:
Galaxy Z Fold5 (12GB+256GB): ₹1,54,999
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Galaxy Z Fold5 (12GB+512GB): ₹1,64,999
Galaxy Z Fold5 (12GB+1TB): ₹1,84,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is offered in Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Lavender colors, with the following pricing options:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Galaxy Z Flip5 (8GB+256GB): ₹99,999
Galaxy Z Flip5 (8GB+512GB): ₹1,09,999
Special Offers for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5:
For customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the company has announced offers that include:
A welcome voucher valued at ₹2,000 on the Samsung Shop app, applicable to a range of Galaxy devices and select home appliances
No-cost EMI options starting from ₹13,673 per month
Offers for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Buyers of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 can also take advantage of attractive offers. These are:
An instant discount of ₹8,000 on HDFC Bank cards
No-cost EMI options starting from ₹8,287 per month
An exchange bonus of ₹12,000, which can be combined with the instant bank discount
A welcome voucher worth ₹2,000 for redemption on the Samsung Shop app
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features an outer screen that is now 3.78 times larger and offers more usability than ever before. Both Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 come with IPX8 rating paired with aircraft grade Armor Aluminum frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 applied to both the Flex Window and back cover.