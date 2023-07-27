Samsung has finally announced the price of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 for the Indian market. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a starting price of ₹99,999, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be purchased at ₹1,54,999 onwards. The company is also giving pre-book offers to those who pre-order the devices. Here, we bring you a detailed price list and offers available on Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price and offers

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has two models. The base variant packs 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, priced at ₹99,999. Another model is equipped with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. It costs ₹1,09,999.

Mint, Cream, Graphite and Lavender are the four colour options that a buyer can choose from. Pre-orders of the device have started today. Samsung is giving benefits up to ₹20,000 that include ₹12,000 upgrade bonus and ₹8,000 Bank cashback. Buyers can also opt no-cost EMI for nine months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price and offers

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has three variants – 12GB RAM paired with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB internal storage priced at ₹1,54,999, ₹1,64,999 and ₹1,84,999, respectively. Icy Blue, Cream, Phantom Black are its colour models.

There are up to ₹23,000 pre-book benefits on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the form of ₹5,000 upgrade bonus and ₹8,000 Bank cashback. If one upgrades to a higher storage variant- 256GB and 512GB, there is a benefit of ₹10,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 Live Commerce Offer

Customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 during “Samsung Live" event starting 12 pm today will get additional exclusive gift of a Silicone Case with Ring worth ₹4,199 on purchase of Z Flip 5 and Standing Case with Strap worth ₹6,299 on purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5.