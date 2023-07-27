Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 price in India revealed: Prebook benefits up to ₹23,0001 min read 27 Jul 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Samsung has announced the prices of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 for the Indian market. The Z Flip 5 starts at ₹99,999, while the Z Fold 5 can be purchased from ₹1,54,999 onwards. Pre-book offers include upgrade bonuses and bank cashback.
Samsung has finally announced the price of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 for the Indian market. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a starting price of ₹99,999, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be purchased at ₹1,54,999 onwards. The company is also giving pre-book offers to those who pre-order the devices. Here, we bring you a detailed price list and offers available on Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×