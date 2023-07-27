Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 price in India revealed: Prebook benefits up to 23,000

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 price in India revealed: Prebook benefits up to 23,000

1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 11:05 AM IST Neha Saini

Samsung has announced the prices of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 for the Indian market. The Z Flip 5 starts at 99,999, while the Z Fold 5 can be purchased from 1,54,999 onwards. Pre-book offers include upgrade bonuses and bank cashback.

JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung SWA with Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung has finally announced the price of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 for the Indian market. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a starting price of 99,999, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be purchased at 1,54,999 onwards. The company is also giving pre-book offers to those who pre-order the devices. Here, we bring you a detailed price list and offers available on Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price and offers

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has two models. The base variant packs 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, priced at 99,999. Another model is equipped with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. It costs 1,09,999.

Mint, Cream, Graphite and Lavender are the four colour options that a buyer can choose from. Pre-orders of the device have started today. Samsung is giving benefits up to 20,000 that include 12,000 upgrade bonus and 8,000 Bank cashback. Buyers can also opt no-cost EMI for nine months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price and offers

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has three variants – 12GB RAM paired with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB internal storage priced at 1,54,999, 1,64,999 and 1,84,999, respectively. Icy Blue, Cream, Phantom Black are its colour models.

There are up to 23,000 pre-book benefits on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the form of 5,000 upgrade bonus and 8,000 Bank cashback. If one upgrades to a higher storage variant- 256GB and 512GB, there is a benefit of 10,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 Live Commerce Offer

Customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 during “Samsung Live" event starting 12 pm today will get additional exclusive gift of a Silicone Case with Ring worth 4,199 on purchase of Z Flip 5 and Standing Case with Strap worth 6,299 on purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 11:05 AM IST
