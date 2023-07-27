Samsung has finally announced the price of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 for the Indian market. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a starting price of ₹99,999, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be purchased at ₹1,54,999 onwards. The company is also giving pre-book offers to those who pre-order the devices. Here, we bring you a detailed price list and offers available on Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5.

