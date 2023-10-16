Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 debuts in yellow colour, ahead of OnePlus Open launch on Oct 19
Galaxy Z Flip 5 features enlarged external screen and adaptable camera experiences.
Samsung has taken the tech world by surprise by revealing an exciting new addition to its lineup of foldable smartphones. The company has introduced the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in a stunning yellow hue. This announcement coincides perfectly with the festive season, giving consumers additional options for their ideal compact device.