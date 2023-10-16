Samsung has taken the tech world by surprise by revealing an exciting new addition to its lineup of foldable smartphones. The company has introduced the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in a stunning yellow hue. This announcement coincides perfectly with the festive season, giving consumers additional options for their ideal compact device. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 was first introduced in India, offering a choice of four unique colors: Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender. Now, with the introduction of the vibrant Yellow option, Samsung aims to accommodate an even wider array of individual tastes. To celebrate the festive season, Samsung has also unveiled limited-time special offers on all models of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Moreover, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 features an external screen that has been enlarged by a factor of 3.78, elevating its functionality. Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers one of the most adaptable camera experiences found on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Functions such as FlexCam enable users to capture photos from inventive angles without the need for hands, and Dual Preview permits them to see themselves in the Flex Window while snapping pictures of friends, ensuring they capture the ideal shot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of AI developments, the upgraded Nightography feature fine-tunes photos and videos when lighting is limited, eliminating visual disturbances and enriching both details and color quality. Additionally, the digital 10X zoom guarantees sharper long-distance photos.

When it comes to durability, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes prepared with IPX8 support, Armor Aluminum frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is applied to both the Flex Window and the rear cover. Furthermore, the device boasts a newly integrated hinge module featuring a dual rail structure, efficiently dispersing external impacts.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is offered in two memory configurations: one with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, priced at Rs.99,999, and the other with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, priced at Rs.109,999. Both models can be purchased through Samsung's official website and select retail stores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung is offering a range of special promotions for this latest model. These exclusive deals encompass generous bank cashback and a Rs. 7,000 upgrade bonus for each, resulting in a combined advantage of Rs. 14,000 for Galaxy Z Flip 5 customers.

Alternatively, the new Yellow variant

can be acquired through a 30-month budget-friendly EMI plan, with monthly payments as affordable as Rs. 3,379. Leading financial institutions like Bajaj Finance Ltd. and HDFC are providing this EMI alternative. For those who opt not to go with EMI, a direct upgrade bonus of Rs. 14,000 is available with their purchase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung launched its addition to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 variants ahead of the OnePlus Open launch which is scheduled for October 19. It will be interesting to note how the Chinese brand will plan to take on the Korean giant in the flip phone arena.

