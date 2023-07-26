Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 debuts with 10MP selfie camera and 3.4-inch cover display: Details inside1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at its Galaxy Unpacked event. The foldable phone features a 6.7-inch main display, 8GB of RAM, and two storage options. It also offers fast charging and a new Flex Window for customization.
At its Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung today took the wraps off its latest generation of Galaxy Z Flip foldaphone. The company unveiled Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz cover display.
