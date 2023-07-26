At its Galaxy Unpacked event , Samsung today took the wraps off its latest generation of Galaxy Z Flip foldaphone. The company unveiled Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz cover display.

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics said “Samsung is revolutionizing the mobile industry with foldables by setting the standard and continually refining the experience. Every day, more people choose our foldables because they offer an experience people want that they can’t get on any other device. Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are the latest devices that prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology."

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone offers two storage options - 256GB and 512GB. There is a 3,700mAh dual battery with up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W adapter 3A USB-C cable, fast wireless charging 2.0 and wireless powerShare are other features on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung says that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 delivers a stylish, unique foldable experience from a pocket-sized device built for self-expression. The new Flex Window on the device is now 3.78 times larger than the previous generation, and offers a wide range of existing and new capabilities. It provides more customization options, including informative and graphical clocks that can match the face design of a user’s Galaxy Watch6 series, as well as stylish frames.

The device is equipped with new Flipsuit Case to provide device protection with a changeable NFC card.