Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features leak ahead of July 26 launch: What to expect2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 12:59 PM IST
Samsung is preparing to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. Leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a larger external display, multiple color options, and a compact build.
Samsung is gearing up to host its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, unveiling the much-anticipated Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphones. Teasing an imminent big change in the Galaxy Z Flip 5, official-looking renders shared by tipster Evan Blass showcase the phone's color options and complete design.
