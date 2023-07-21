Samsung is gearing up to host its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, unveiling the much-anticipated Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphones. Teasing an imminent big change in the Galaxy Z Flip 5, official-looking renders shared by tipster Evan Blass showcase the phone's color options and complete design.

The images confirm earlier leaks that suggest the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a larger external display, akin to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra/Plus. Expect color options in green, black, pink, and cream, with a metal finish on the frame and a glass back. The external display will house cameras, offering enhanced versatility for video recording and still photography. Additionally, a selfie camera will be present on the main display.

The images also indicate a compact build, with the internal 6.7-inch display likely to remain unchanged, unlike the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's 6.9-inch screen. The external display is expected to measure 3.4 inches, slightly smaller than the 3.6-inch cover display on the Motorola Razr 40.

Evan Blass's tweets suggest that the base variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could come with 256GB of storage, while the top-tier model may offer 512GB of internal memory. In contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could provide an impressive 1TB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is likely to be equipped with a 3,700mAh battery with 25W charging, though Samsung may not include a charging brick in the box, following the recent trend.

Powering the devices, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Regarding pricing, leaks indicate that the Galaxy Z Flip 5's base variant with 256GB storage may start at EUR 1,199 (approximately ₹1,09,830). Notably, the predecessor, Galaxy Z Flip 4 with 128GB storage, was announced in India at ₹89,999, while the 256GB option was priced at ₹94,999.

With its long-standing presence in the folding smartphone market, Samsung may have an edge over competitors like Motorola and Oppo, who offer similar starting prices for their Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Oppo Find N2 Flip smartphones (256GB variants). Samsung's established reputation may inspire greater customer confidence in its offerings.