Evan Blass's tweets suggest that the base variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could come with 256GB of storage, while the top-tier model may offer 512GB of internal memory. In contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could provide an impressive 1TB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is likely to be equipped with a 3,700mAh battery with 25W charging, though Samsung may not include a charging brick in the box, following the recent trend.