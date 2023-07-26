Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 India price reveal tomorrow at 10am, up to ₹5,000 benefits on pre-orders

Samsung is expected to unveil its latest-generation of foldable phone at its Galaxy Unpacked event. The company may bring Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 succeeding the existing Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. According to a tweet shared by Samsung India, the company will announce the price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 at 10am tomorrow.

“Are you ready to #JoinTheFlipSide? Tune in on July 27, 2023 at 10:00 am for the price reveal of the next Galaxy," reads the tweet.

Samsung is already accepting pre-reserve orders for its upcoming Galaxy devices. Those interested can pre-reserve the smartphones by paying an upfront amount of ₹1,999. Samsung has announced that those pre-reserving the new Galaxy devices will get benefits worth ₹5,000.

Pre-orders are up at Samsung India website. Do note that the pre-reserve amount of ₹1,999 is refundable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 expected price

Recently, alleged price of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 was leaked online. According to tipster Paras Guglani, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely have a starting price of ₹95,000. The leaster claims that the smartphone is expected to offer a base storage of 128GB.

Recent leaks suggest that Samsung is planning to enhance the cover display of the Z Flip 5, increasing its size to 3.4 inches. Additionally, this upcoming Z Flip variant is expected to receive a performance boost, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, currently found in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As for photography capabilities, the phone is likely to retain its familiar dual 12MP camera setup. Moreover, there are hopes that the device may come with an improved IP58 rating, offering better water and dust resistance.