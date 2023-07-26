Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 India price reveal tomorrow at 10am, up to 5,000 benefits on pre-orders

Recent leaks suggest that Samsung is planning to enhance the cover display of the Z Flip 5, increasing its size to 3.4 inches. Additionally, this upcoming Z Flip variant is expected to receive a performance boost, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, currently found in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As for photography capabilities, the phone is likely to retain its familiar dual 12MP camera setup. Moreover, there are hopes that the device may come with an improved IP58 rating, offering better water and dust resistance.

