Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 launched in India with 3nm Exynos 2500 chip: Price, features and more

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 7, a clamshell foldable smartphone featuring upgraded hardware, a new design, and Android 16-based One UI 8. It has a 4.1-inch cover display, 6.9-inch main screen, 3nm Exynos 2500 chip, and AI tools, available in four colours in India from July 25.

Govind Choudhary
Updated9 Jul 2025, 09:11 PM IST
Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 7, its latest clamshell foldable smartphone, at a global launch event on Wednesday.
Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 7, its latest clamshell foldable smartphone, at a global launch event on Wednesday. Released alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, the new device features a refined design, upgraded hardware, and marks one of the first Samsung smartphones to ship with Android 16-based One UI 8.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes with notable hardware changes over its predecessor, including a redesigned 4.1-inch edge-to-edge Super AMOLED cover display. This replaces the earlier folder-style panel seen on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The main screen remains a 6.9-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable display, with both panels supporting up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. The external display also includes Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Moreover, the device is powered by Samsung’s own 3nm Exynos 2500 chip, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. When unfolded, the handset measures 6.5mm in thickness, making it slimmer than the Flip 6, which had a 6.9mm profile. It weighs 188 grams and folds down to a thickness of 13.7mm.

Camera hardware includes a dual rear system with a 50MP main sensor offering 2x optical-quality zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. A 10MP front-facing camera is positioned at the top of the inner display. The device also integrates Samsung’s new ProVisual Engine, enabling AI-powered imaging and editing capabilities.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025 LIVE Updates: Z Fold 7, Flip 7 launched!
Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 includes a range of artificial intelligence tools such as Transcript Assist, Note Assist, Call Assist, and Live Translation. It also supports Google's Circle to Search feature and includes built-in Google Gemini integration. New productivity additions include the Now Bar, a floating widget for managing media and notifications and Now Brief, which offers daily summaries directly on the cover display.

This smartphone houses a 4,300mAh battery and features a newly designed Armour FlexHinge alongside an Armour Aluminium frame. It holds an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

In India, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be available in four colour variants: Blue Shadow, Coral Red, Jet Black, and Mint with the Mint option exclusively offered via the Samsung India website.

Note: While pricing details are yet to be announced, pre-orders are currently open on the company’s official site, and the phone is scheduled to go on sale from 25 July.

