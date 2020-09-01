Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 with five cameras launched; pre-orders begin today

Samsung in its second edition of Unpacked Event of the year launched its much-anticipated the Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone today at a price of $1,999 (approximately ₹1,46,086).

"With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, we closely listened to user feedback to ensure we were bringing meaningful improvements to the hardware, while also developing new innovations to enhance the user experience. Further strengthened by our industry-leading partnerships with Google and Microsoft, we're reshaping and redefining the possibilities of the mobile device experience," said Samsung Mobile chief Dr. TM Roh in a statement.

This is the third foldable phone from Samsung. The Korean smartphone maker launched its first foldable device under the Galaxy series, the Galaxy Fold during the same time last year. After that, it launched Galaxy Z Flip at the first Unpacked Event of 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price and availability in India:

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is launched for $1,999, which roughly estimated to ₹1,46,086. The India price is yet to be announced.

The next generation foldable smartphone from Samsung will be available in the United States from 18 September. However, the pre-orders have already started after the launch, with select markets including the U.S. and Europe, stated the company.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications

With a 6.2-inch Infinity-O Cover Screen, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with 120Hz refresh rate and 22.5:18 aspect ratio. The foldable device runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.5 on top.

When unfolded, the massive 7.6-inch main screen. The phone houses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB and also 512 GB of internal data storage, which are non-expandable.

Coming to the camera specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a total of five camera sensors. The outer camera set-up has three varied sensors: 12MP ultra wide angle lens, another 12MP wide angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens. The outer display features a 10MP sensor for taking selfies, the inner display consists of another 10MP sensor to take selfies when unfolded.

The Galaxy Z Fold2’s camera also also comes with a number of modes, including Pro Video mode, Single Take, Bright Night and Night Mode and more.

Moreover, the device packs a 4,500 mAh battery that supports fast charging, wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare.













