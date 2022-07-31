Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4: Pre-booking open today. What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be launched on August 10, 2022. Customers will be allowed to be the first recipient of the devices as soon as they pre-book the phones.
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been the most awaited for Samsung users. The pre-bookings of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will soon go live today on the official website of the smartphone manufacturer.
According to Samsung, the pre-booking of the smartphones will be opened, today. Though, the pre-booking page is not live, yet.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be launched on August 10, 2022. Customers will be allowed to be the first recipient of the devices as soon as they pre-book the phones.
In order to pre-book the phones, interested consumers can go to the Samsung website and click on the smartphone section for instructions to begin the pre-booking procedure.
It is believed that users will have to pay a token amount of Rs. 1,999 to pre-book the phones. After the pre-booking of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, customers might get additional benefits of up to ₹5000, according to Samsung.
Samsung is all set to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10, 2022, at 6:30 PM IST.
According to the leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage can up to a cost of Rs. 1,51,800. The 12 GB of Ram and 512 of storage variant might with a price up to Rs. 1,60,000.
Reportedly, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage can come at a price of Rs. 88,000. Moreover, the 8GB RAM + 256 GB storage and 8GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant of Galaxy Z Flip 4 is speculated to come at a price of Rs. 94,000 and Rs. 1,03,000 respectively.
As per the leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 might come in Grey-green, Beige, and Phantom Black colors. It is expected to have a triple rear camera with aligned LED flashlights at the bottom.
It is possible that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 might come in Light Blue, Grey, Gold, and Purple colors, featuring a dual-rear camera. Both the upcoming devices from Samsung are expected to have volume rockers on the side with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
