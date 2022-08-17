Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 prices announced in India: Check price, offers

The prices of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 have been revealed in India and now, these devices are available for pre-booking from August 16, 2022 across all the leading online and offline retail stores.
The South Korean smartphone giant Samsung has recently launched its foldable smartphones- Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 in India at its Unpacked Event. The prices of these smartphones have been revealed in India and now, these devices are available for pre-booking from August 16, 2022 across all the leading online and offline retail stores.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price in India
This smartphone will be available in Beige, Grey Green and Phantom Black colours. It is priced at Rs. 1,54,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and Rs. 1,64,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. Moreover, the 12GB RAM and 1TB storage variant costs Rs. 1,84,999 in India.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price in India
This Samsung smartphone is available in Graphite, Bora Purple, and Pink Gold colours. It costs Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. Whereas, its 8GB RAM and 256GB variant costs Rs. 94,999. Moreover, its Bespoke Edition offering glass colours and frame options will be available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores at a price of Rs. 97,999.
Launch deals and offers
Interestingly, buyers who want to pre-book their Galaxy Z Fold 4 will get Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm BT worth Rs. 34,999 at just Rs. 2,999. Additionally, customers can vail Rs. 8,000 cashback using HDFC cards or get Upgrade Bonus of Rs. 8,000.
For customers who pre-book Galaxy Z Flip 4 will get Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm BT worth Rs. 31,999 at just for Rs. 2,999. They can also get Rs. 7,000 cashback using HDFC cards or can avail Upgrade Bonus of the same amount.
Moreover, the customers who pre-book their phones will also get one year Samsung Care Plus worth Rs. 11,999 at just Rs. 6,000. There is also an option available for them to opt for No cost EMI offer up to 24 months.
The South Korean giant has been treating buyers with a Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs. 5,000, who purchase Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 during Samsung Live before August 17 midnight. It is noteworthy that these Samsung live offers can be availed through pre-booking at Samsung.com or Samsung Exclusive stores.
