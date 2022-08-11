Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched: Details on pre-booking

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes in 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant, 12 GB RAM with 512GB storage and its top of the line variant comes with 12GB RAM with 1TBstorage variant. In other markets, the Samsung smartphone comes at a starting price of US$ 1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,42,700). The Samsung device is available in Graygreen, Beige, and Phantom Black colours. Moreover, the device comes in Burgundy colour as well which is exclusively available on Samsung.com.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}