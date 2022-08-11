Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched: Details on pre-booking

Samsung’s Live commerce event has been scheduled on August 16, 2022 at 12 PM. Consumers can pre-book their Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 phones via Live Commerce event. Consumers can avail a discount of more than Rs. 4,000 if they book these smartphones during the Live commerce event.
Samsung, the South Korean smartphone brand has announced the pre-booking of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 during the Samsung Live event which will take place on August 16, 2022.
Samsung’s Live Commerce event has been scheduled on August 16, 2022 at 12 PM. Consumers can pre-book their Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 phones via Live Commerce event. Interestingly, consumers can avail a discount of more than Rs. 4,000 if they book these smartphones during the Live commerce event.
It is noteworthy that as a part of the Live Commerce, the special Bespoke Edition for Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the 1TB storage variant of Galaxy Z Fold 4 will also be available exclusively on Samsung Live event.
On pre-booking the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition, customers can avail a slim clear cover worth up to Rs. 2,000 along with the mentioned offers. These special offers will be valid till midnight on August 17, 2022.
To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes in 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant, 12 GB RAM with 512GB storage and its top of the line variant comes with 12GB RAM with 1TBstorage variant. In other markets, the Samsung smartphone comes at a starting price of US$ 1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,42,700). The Samsung device is available in Graygreen, Beige, and Phantom Black colours. Moreover, the device comes in Burgundy colour as well which is exclusively available on Samsung.com.
Whereas, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has three variants of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 512 GB storage. In other countries, it is available at a price of USD 999 (roughly Rs. 79,000). The all new Clamshell foldable handset is powered by the octa-core 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a dual rear camera comprising a 12 MP ultra wide primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and 123 degrees of view along with a 12 MP wide angle camera and support for Optical Image Stabilization.
