Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders leaked: What to expect

As per the leaked images, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be seen in three colour variants with a triple back camera setup and an LED flash. Whereas, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be spotted in four colour variants which includes a Purple colour device as per the previous tip.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM IST, leaked renderings of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have surfaced online. The South Korean mobile phone manufacturer is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 5 series, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM IST, leaked renderings of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have surfaced online. The South Korean mobile phone manufacturer is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 5 series, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Tipster Evan Blass and 91Mobiles have leaked renders of the upcoming smartphones which are expected to be launched at the Samsung Unpacked event. These latest sets of leaked images seem to appear in line with the previous leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Tipster Evan Blass and 91Mobiles have leaked renders of the upcoming smartphones which are expected to be launched at the Samsung Unpacked event. These latest sets of leaked images seem to appear in line with the previous leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.
As per the leaked images, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be seen in three colour variants with a triple back camera setup and an LED flash. Whereas, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be spotted in four colour variants which includes a Purple colour device as per the previous tip.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the leaked images, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be seen in three colour variants with a triple back camera setup and an LED flash. Whereas, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be spotted in four colour variants which includes a Purple colour device as per the previous tip.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The leaked images of Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 suggest a design similar to its predecessor Galaxy Z Flip 3. This handset can be seen including a dual back camera setup which is placed on a black band expected to house the outer display of the foldable device.
The leaked images of Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 suggest a design similar to its predecessor Galaxy Z Flip 3. This handset can be seen including a dual back camera setup which is placed on a black band expected to house the outer display of the foldable device.
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been the most awaited for Samsung users. Meanwhile, the pre-bookings of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have already gone on the official website of the smartphone manufacturer.
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been the most awaited for Samsung users. Meanwhile, the pre-bookings of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have already gone on the official website of the smartphone manufacturer.
In order to pre-book the phones, interested consumers can go to the Samsung website and click on the smartphone section for instructions to begin the pre-booking procedure.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In order to pre-book the phones, interested consumers can go to the Samsung website and click on the smartphone section for instructions to begin the pre-booking procedure.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is believed that users will have to pay a token amount of Rs. 1,999 to pre-book the phones. After the pre-booking of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, customers might get additional benefits of up to ₹5000, according to Samsung.
It is believed that users will have to pay a token amount of Rs. 1,999 to pre-book the phones. After the pre-booking of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, customers might get additional benefits of up to ₹5000, according to Samsung.
Samsung is all set to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10, 2022, at 6:30 PM IST.
Samsung is all set to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10, 2022, at 6:30 PM IST.