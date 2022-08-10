Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 launched in India: Check price, specs, and other details

It is noteworthy that the price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has not been announced in India, yet. In other markets, the Samsung smartphone comes at a starting price of US$ 1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,42,700).
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been launched globally, including India today at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. This handset is the fourth iteration of Samsung's foldable smartphone lineup, the Galaxy Z series.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been launched globally, including India today at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. This handset is the fourth iteration of Samsung's foldable smartphone lineup, the Galaxy Z series.
It is noteworthy that the price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has not been announced in India, yet. The Samsung smartphone comes in 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant, 12 GB RAM with 512GB storage and its top of the line variant comes with 12GB RAM with 1TBstorage variant, according to Samsung. In other markets, the Samsung smartphone comes at a starting price of US$ 1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,42,700).
It is noteworthy that the price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has not been announced in India, yet. The Samsung smartphone comes in 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant, 12 GB RAM with 512GB storage and its top of the line variant comes with 12GB RAM with 1TBstorage variant, according to Samsung. In other markets, the Samsung smartphone comes at a starting price of US$ 1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,42,700).
The Samsung device is available in Graygreen, Beige, and Phantom Black colours. Moreover, the device comes in Burgundy colour as well which is exclusively available on Samsung.com.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Samsung device is available in Graygreen, Beige, and Phantom Black colours. Moreover, the device comes in Burgundy colour as well which is exclusively available on Samsung.com.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the first handset that runs on One UI 4.1.1 based Android 12L, a special version of Android which is exclusively created by Google for large-screen experiences. The dual-Sim (nano) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 7.6-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display as a main display. Moreover, the smartphone is equipped with QXGA+ resolution and 21.6:18 aspect ratio. This device comes with an LTPO display and supports a refresh rate from 1Hz to up to 120Hz. Talking about the cover display, the handset features a 6.2-inch HD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the first handset that runs on One UI 4.1.1 based Android 12L, a special version of Android which is exclusively created by Google for large-screen experiences. The dual-Sim (nano) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 7.6-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display as a main display. Moreover, the smartphone is equipped with QXGA+ resolution and 21.6:18 aspect ratio. This device comes with an LTPO display and supports a refresh rate from 1Hz to up to 120Hz. Talking about the cover display, the handset features a 6.2-inch HD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
According to Samsung, this smartphone comes with armour aluminium frame and hinge cover for structural durability. It has a dual Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection at both rear and front. Under the hood, this handset gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM.
According to Samsung, this smartphone comes with armour aluminium frame and hinge cover for structural durability. It has a dual Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection at both rear and front. Under the hood, this handset gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM.
For optics, this Samsung smartphone has five cameras: one on the cover display, one under display camera on the main screen, and the remaining three on the back panel. Its triple rear camera is headlined by a 50 MP sensor paired with f/1.8 aperture lens and a dual-pixel autofocus, optical image stabilisation and a field of view of 85 degrees. It also supports a 12 MP secondary camera with ultra wide lens including 123 degrees of field of view. The third lens is a 10 MP sensor coupled with a telephoto lens.
For optics, this Samsung smartphone has five cameras: one on the cover display, one under display camera on the main screen, and the remaining three on the back panel. Its triple rear camera is headlined by a 50 MP sensor paired with f/1.8 aperture lens and a dual-pixel autofocus, optical image stabilisation and a field of view of 85 degrees. It also supports a 12 MP secondary camera with ultra wide lens including 123 degrees of field of view. The third lens is a 10 MP sensor coupled with a telephoto lens.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 includes 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C charging. The phone packs a 4,400mAh dual battery supported by 25W charger.
In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 includes 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C charging. The phone packs a 4,400mAh dual battery supported by 25W charger.