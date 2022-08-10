Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 launched in India: Check price, specs, and other details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the first handset that runs on One UI 4.1.1 based Android 12L, a special version of Android which is exclusively created by Google for large-screen experiences. The dual-Sim (nano) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 7.6-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display as a main display. Moreover, the smartphone is equipped with QXGA+ resolution and 21.6:18 aspect ratio. This device comes with an LTPO display and supports a refresh rate from 1Hz to up to 120Hz. Talking about the cover display, the handset features a 6.2-inch HD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.