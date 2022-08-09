Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s new leaks surfaced: What to expect

Reportedly, Galaxy Z Fold 4 is likely to feature an improved under-display camera. It is expected that it might be even harder to spot than its predecessor Galaxy Z Fold 3.
The South Korean smartphone brand Samsung is all set to host the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, 2022. It is expected that the smartphone brand would unveil its next generation of foldable phones which are Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Close to the launch, several leaks surfaced which highlight the specifications and design of these smartphones. Reportedly, Galaxy Z Fold 4 is likely to feature an improved under-display camera. It is expected that it might be even harder to spot than its predecessor Galaxy Z Fold 3.
According to a report by Sammobile, tipster Samsung Rydah has tweeted (now blocked) some of the specifications of the under display camera featured on the upcoming successor of Galaxy Z Fold 3. It is speculated that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 might hide the under display camera better than the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 could have a screen above the under-display camera covered with scattered subpixels. Reportedly, the resolution has also been boosted by up to 40 per cent as a result. Further, the display area above the under-display camera is expected to have a pixel density of 132ppi. Whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 3 under display camera area had a 94ppi pixel density. The new display features could make the under-display camera even less visible.
As per leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 might come with a triple rear camera setup and feature a 50 MP primary sensor along with a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, along with a 12 MP telephoto lens. Further, it is believed that the telephoto sensor is said to be fitted with a 3X optical zoom lens.
Meanwhile, Samsung has opened reservations for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 with up to $200 in extra credits. In order to pre-book the phones, interested buyers can go to the Samsung website and click on the smartphone section for instructions. Customers may have to pay a token amount of ₹1,999 to pre-book either of these upcoming devices. After the pre-booking of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, customers might get additional benefits of up to ₹5000, according to Samsung.
