Samsung has announced the price of Galaxy Z Fold 4 in India. The smartphone’s pre-registrations are now open and can be pre-booked via the company’s official website. The latest foldable phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor. It comes with S Pen support and is said to offer an updated design and camera features.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is successor to last year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 which is currently priced at 1,39,999. Here’s a spec-by-spec comparison of both the smartphones

SpecificationsSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 3Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Display7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic 2x AMOLED main screen with 2208x1768 pixel resolution and 6.2-inch secondary display7.6-inch AQXGA+ Dynamic 2x AMOLED main display and a 6.2-inch secondary display
RAM12GB12GB
Storage256GB256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Rear camera12MP (F1.8) + 12MP (F2.2) + 12MP (F2.4)50MP (F1.8) + 12MP + 10MP with 30X zoom
Front camera10MP (F2.2)4MP under display camera
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 888Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor
Operating systemAndroidOne UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L
Battery and S Pen support4,400mAh battery; comes with S Pen4,400mAh battery; comes with S Pen
Price 1,39,999 onwards 1,54,999
