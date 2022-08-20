Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: What’s new and what's not

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: What’s new and what's not1 min read . 04:52 PM IST
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a starting price of ₹1,54,999. It is up for pre-order on Samsung official website.
Samsung has announced the price of Galaxy Z Fold 4 in India. The smartphone’s pre-registrations are now open and can be pre-booked via the company’s official website. The latest foldable phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor. It comes with S Pen support and is said to offer an updated design and camera features.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is successor to last year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 which is currently priced at ₹1,39,999. Here’s a spec-by-spec comparison of both the smartphones
|Specifications
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
|Display
|7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic 2x AMOLED main screen with 2208x1768 pixel resolution and 6.2-inch secondary display
|7.6-inch AQXGA+ Dynamic 2x AMOLED main display and a 6.2-inch secondary display
|RAM
|12GB
|12GB
|Storage
|256GB
|256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|Rear camera
|12MP (F1.8) + 12MP (F2.2) + 12MP (F2.4)
|50MP (F1.8) + 12MP + 10MP with 30X zoom
|Front camera
|10MP (F2.2)
|4MP under display camera
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor
|Operating system
|Android
|One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L
|Battery and S Pen support
|4,400mAh battery; comes with S Pen
|4,400mAh battery; comes with S Pen
|Price
|₹1,39,999 onwards
|₹1,54,999
