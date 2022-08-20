Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: What’s new and what's not

Samsung has announced the price of Galaxy Z Fold 4 in India. The smartphone’s pre-registrations are now open and can be pre-booked via the company’s official website. The latest foldable phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor. It comes with S Pen support and is said to offer an updated design and camera features.

