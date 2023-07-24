Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch at Galaxy Unpacked event: Expected design, features and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch at Galaxy Unpacked event: Expected design, features and more1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26 in South Korea, where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumored to have a design similar to its predecessor, with a new hinge design and improved camera system.
Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26. The event will be held for the first time in South Korea. At the upcoming event, the company is expected to unveil its latest range of foldable phones among other products. Having said that, stars of the show are expected to be Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Both devices are tipped to come with upgraded features and design as compared to their predecessors.
