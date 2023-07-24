Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch at Galaxy Unpacked event: Expected design, features and more

Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26. The event will be held for the first time in South Korea. At the upcoming event, the company is expected to unveil its latest range of foldable phones among other products. Having said that, stars of the show are expected to be Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 . Both devices are tipped to come with upgraded features and design as compared to their predecessors.

Ahead of the launch, the rumour mill has been buzzing with leaked features and information about the upcoming phones. Here, we take a look at the expected specifications of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

As per leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s showcase, the phone may feature a design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It may have a new hinge design with no gap in the middle when folded. Further, the device may have the same overall form factor and screen size as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The device is rumoured to be lighter and thinner than the outgoing model.

The upcoming foldable phone is tipped to have a new ‘water-drop’ hinge and an IP58 rating.

In terms of features, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumoured to come powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip that powers the Galaxy S23 range. According to rumours, the foldable phone may come with an improved camera system with some new sensors. Further, it is expected to come with an S Pen slot in 2023.

The upcoming device is expected to sport an expansive 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display, complemented by a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover panel. In the photography realm, users might be impressed by the phone's impressive 50MP primary camera, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. Additionally, for selfies, a 12MP front-facing camera is anticipated to be available.

In terms of pricing, Samsung is expected to increase the price of Galaxy Z Fold 5. As per leaks, price of the phone may start at €1,899 (approx. ₹1.73 lakh), while the 1TB storage model may be priced at €2,279 (approx. ₹1.73 lakh).