Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch at Galaxy Unpacked event: Expected design, features and more

Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26. The event will be held for the first time in South Korea. At the upcoming event, the company is expected to unveil its latest range of foldable phones among other products. Having said that, stars of the show are expected to be Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Both devices are tipped to come with upgraded features and design as compared to their predecessors.

