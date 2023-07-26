Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform: Price, features and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now official. The all-new foldable phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform and is equipped with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ main screen. The company did not reveal the price of the foldable phone for the Indian market. It is likely that the India price will be announced in the coming days.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold5 features a wider variety of recycled materials than their previous generations, including pre-consumer recycled glass and aluminum and post-consumer recycled plastics, sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and PET bottles.

“These innovations have also been purposefully designed for optimized longevity. Each device comes with five years of security updates and four generations of OS upgrades, helping to extend the product lifecycle," the comapny says.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display having 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. There is a 6.2-inch HD+ cover screen with Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 402ppi and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48~120Hz).

The Fold 5 measures 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm and weighs 253g. On the camera front, there is a 10MP Selfie Camera with FOV: 85˚ and 4MP Under Display Camera. On the rear, there is a 12MP ultra wide camera, a 50MP wide angle camera, 10MP telephoto camera.

The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform paired with 12GB Memory. There are three storage models of Galaxy Z Fold 5- 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

The device is backed by a 4,400mAh dual battery with support for wired charging of up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W Adapter. The power adapter will be sold separately. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with IPX8 rating and is said to be water resistant up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes.

The handset runs on Android 13 based Samsung’s own One UI 5.1.1. 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3 are the connectivity features on the phone.