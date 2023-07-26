Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform: Price, features and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform: Price, features and more1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Z Fold 5, a foldable phone with a 7.6-inch display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. The price for the Indian market has not been revealed yet. The phone comes with five years of security updates and four OS upgrades.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now official. The all-new foldable phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform and is equipped with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ main screen. The company did not reveal the price of the foldable phone for the Indian market. It is likely that the India price will be announced in the coming days.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×