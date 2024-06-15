Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy F Flip 6 price and specifications leaked ahead of launch. All you need to know
Most of the key specifications and price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 have been leaked via recent report. The phones are likely to make their global debut ahead of the Paris Olympics.
Samsung's upcoming foldable devices: Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 are reported to make their debut at an event in Paris next month. However, almost all key specifications of the two devices have been leaked via new report by Smartprix, even before the Korean smartphone maker could make an official launch announcement.