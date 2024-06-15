Samsung's upcoming foldable devices: Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 are reported to make their debut at an event in Paris next month. However, almost all key specifications of the two devices have been leaked via new report by Smartprix, even before the Korean smartphone maker could make an official launch announcement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may feature a 7.6-inch Dynamix AMOLED inner display with a resolution of 2160 x 1856 pixels. Meanwhile, there could be a 6.3 inch outer display with a resoution of 986 x 2376 pixels.

Notably, the upcoming foldable device could have a reduced weight compared to the Z Fold 5. Reportedly, the Z Fold 6 will weight only 239g compared to the 253g weight of the Z Fold 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Z Fold 5 is reported to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and may be piared with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the Z Fold 6 is tipped to come with a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there could be a 10MP cover camera and a 4MP under-display sensor.

The Z Fold 6 is likely to be powered by a 4,400mAh battery pack with support for 25W of fast charging. The upcoming device is reported to start at a price of $1900 for the 256GB variant and go all the way up to $2260 for the 1TB variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Galaxy Z Flip 6 specifications: The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is likely to sport a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display with a resolution of 2600 x 1080 pixels and support for 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming device may feature a 3.4 inch Super AMOLED cover display with a resolution of 720 x 748 pixels.

The Z Flip 6 may run on the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and may be paired with a 256GB and 512GB storage variant. In terms of optics, the Z Flip 6 is likely to get a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide angle shooter. On the front, the Z Flip 6 may come with a 10MP shooter for capturing selfies and video calls.

The upcoming flip phone could be powered by a 4,000mAh battery pack with support for 25W fast charging. The Z Flip 6 could be priced at $1,100 for the 256GB storage variant and $1,220 for the 512GB storage variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

