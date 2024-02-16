 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 sparks anticipation with potential 200MP camera upgrade | Mint
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 sparks anticipation with potential 200MP camera upgrade

Speculation suggests that Samsung is considering integrating the innovative cameras of the Galaxy S24 Ultra into the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6, offering a substantial leap in resolution and sensor size.

The highly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is making waves in the smartphone innovation arena, with the latest rumor suggesting an exciting twist. Renowned leaker @Tech_Reve, known for reliable smartphone insights, hints that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 might inherit the impressive camera technology from the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

According to a post on X by @Tech_Reve, Samsung is reportedly considering integrating the innovative cameras of the Galaxy S24 Ultra into the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6. While details are scarce, speculation points towards the possibility of a powerful 200MP primary camera, as reported by Android Police.

For context, the current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 50MP primary camera. The potential upgrade not only involves a substantial leap in resolution but also a larger sensor size comparable to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, offering enhanced light intake and superior natural bokeh for photography enthusiasts.

Despite an earlier claim by the same leaker in July 2023 suggesting continuity with the Fold 5's camera, the latest speculation opens up new possibilities for camera enthusiasts. However, space constraints might limit the inclusion of the new 50MP 5x telephoto sensor from the flagship phone in the 2024 foldable.

Speculation about a potential reduction in battery capacity for the 2024 foldable is met with skepticism, as other rumors suggest the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could house a larger battery. With only a few months until the launch, anticipation is building, and early rumors hint at a revamped form factor.

The OnePlus Open and the Google Pixel Fold have already set new standards with wider, more functional cover screens and inner folding displays boasting a more comfortable aspect ratio. The potential camera upgrade for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 adds another layer of excitement to the unfolding saga of innovation in the smartphone industry.

 

 

Published: 16 Feb 2024, 07:36 PM IST
