At the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, Samsung introduced its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. These new models come equipped with advanced AI features and enhanced performance capabilities, solidifying their position at the forefront of the foldable phone market.

Features, Design and Price

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are powered by the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, designed specifically for Samsung. This chipset, combined with 12GB of RAM, promises superior performance and efficiency. Both devices also feature Samsung's Galaxy AI enhancements and Google's Circle to Search and Gemini AI chatbot, offering users an intuitive and intelligent user experience.

In terms of software, the foldables run on Android 14, overlaid with Samsung's One UI 6.1.1. Samsung has committed to providing seven years of Android OS and security updates for both devices, ensuring long-term software support and security.

Speaking of the prices, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will cost $1099, whereas the the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is priced at $1899.

Availability and Color Options

Samsung offers a variety of color options for these new models. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available in Navy, Pink, and Silver Shadow, with exclusive online options in Crafted Black and White. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes in Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow, and Yellow, with an additional online-exclusive Peach variant. Pre-orders are now open, and the devices will hit the market on July 24.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features dual-SIM support and includes either a Nano SIM or Nano+eSIM. The device boasts a 6.3-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the outside, with a resolution of 968x2,376 pixels and a pixel density of 410ppi. The inner screen is a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display, offering a resolution of 1,856x2,160 pixels and 374ppi pixel density. Both screens support an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, providing smooth and efficient performance.

The foldable phone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup: a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with dual pixel autofocus and optical image stabilization, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-degree field of view, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. Additionally, there is a 10-megapixel front camera on the cover display and a 4-megapixel under-display camera on the inner screen.

Storage options go up to 1TB, and connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC. The device also includes an array of sensors such as an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, e-compass, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 packs a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare capabilities. It also boasts an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 Specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 shares many of the same features as its larger counterpart, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and dual-SIM support. It features a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen with a resolution of 720x748 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The main display is a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display, with a resolution of 1,080x2,640 pixels and a refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz.

The Z Flip 6’s camera setup includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with dual pixel autofocus and optical image stabilization, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the inner display. The device also includes the same connectivity options and sensors as the Z Fold 6. Its 4,000mAh battery supports the same charging features as the Fold 6. The Z Flip 6 also has an IP48 rating and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

