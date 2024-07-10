Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 launched at Unpacked 2024 event: Check price and specifications
At the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, featuring custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips, 12GB RAM, advanced AI, and seven years of updates. Available in various colors, they offer superior performance, and enhanced cameras.
At the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, Samsung introduced its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. These new models come equipped with advanced AI features and enhanced performance capabilities, solidifying their position at the forefront of the foldable phone market.