Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 series go on sale in India following record pre-orders: Check bank offers and pricing

Samsung has recently launched its latest foldable smartphones and smartwatches in India. The new devices, unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on 9 July, are now available for purchase across the country. The lineup includes the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, and the Galaxy Watch 8 series.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is available in three configurations. The base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at ₹1,74,999. The 12GB + 512GB version costs ₹1,86,999, while the top-end model featuring 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage is priced at ₹2,16,999. The device is being offered in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, and Silver Shadow, with an exclusive Mint colour available for online buyers.
13% OFF
₹105999₹121999
Get This
While the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung’s clamshell-style foldable, starts at ₹1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at ₹1,21,999. Colour options for the Flip 7 include Blue Shadow, Coral Red, Jetblack, and Mint, the latter being limited to online platforms.
Samsung has also introduced a more affordable foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. It is priced at ₹89,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and ₹95,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. Buyers can choose between black and white finishes for this device.
Alongside the smartphones, the company launched the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic starts at ₹46,999 for the Bluetooth model and ₹50,999 for the LTE version. It comes in black and white colour options.
The Galaxy Watch 8 is available in two sizes and connectivity options. The 40mm Bluetooth variant is priced at ₹32,999, while the 44mm Bluetooth model costs ₹35,999. The LTE variants are priced at ₹36,999 for 40mm and ₹39,999 for 44mm. Available colours include Graphite and Silver.
According to Samsung, the latest foldable smartphones received 2,10,000 pre-orders in the first 48 hours of availability. The company claims this marks a new high for its Galaxy Z series, nearing the pre-order figures previously recorded by the Galaxy S25 series launched earlier this year.
All of the newly released devices can now be purchased through Samsung’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and authorised offline retailers across India.