Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 series go on sale in India following record pre-orders: Check bank offers and pricing

Samsung has recently launched its latest foldable smartphones and smartwatches in India. The new devices, unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on 9 July, are now available for purchase across the country. The lineup includes the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, and the Galaxy Watch 8 series.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is available in three configurations. The base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at ₹1,74,999. The 12GB + 512GB version costs ₹1,86,999, while the top-end model featuring 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage is priced at ₹2,16,999. The device is being offered in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, and Silver Shadow, with an exclusive Mint colour available for online buyers.

While the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung’s clamshell-style foldable, starts at ₹1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at ₹1,21,999. Colour options for the Flip 7 include Blue Shadow, Coral Red, Jetblack, and Mint, the latter being limited to online platforms.

Samsung has also introduced a more affordable foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. It is priced at ₹89,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and ₹95,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. Buyers can choose between black and white finishes for this device.

Alongside the smartphones, the company launched the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic starts at ₹46,999 for the Bluetooth model and ₹50,999 for the LTE version. It comes in black and white colour options.

The Galaxy Watch 8 is available in two sizes and connectivity options. The 40mm Bluetooth variant is priced at ₹32,999, while the 44mm Bluetooth model costs ₹35,999. The LTE variants are priced at ₹36,999 for 40mm and ₹39,999 for 44mm. Available colours include Graphite and Silver.

According to Samsung, the latest foldable smartphones received 2,10,000 pre-orders in the first 48 hours of availability. The company claims this marks a new high for its Galaxy Z series, nearing the pre-order figures previously recorded by the Galaxy S25 series launched earlier this year.