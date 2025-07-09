Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor: Check price, features and more

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the latest addition to its foldable smartphone series, during its Galaxy Unpacked event. The new handset arrives with several hardware upgrades and a refined design, making it notably thinner and lighter than its predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Specifications Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, the book-style foldable features a revamped profile, measuring just 4.2mm when unfolded and weighing 215 grams. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection for the cover display, while the rear gets Gorilla Glass Victus 2 reinforcement.

The device houses a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with Quad Pixel autofocus and optical image stabilisation. Accompanying it is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom. On the front, users get a 10-megapixel camera on the outer display and an additional 10-megapixel shooter embedded under the internal screen for video calls and selfies.

Running Android 16 with Samsung’s One UI 8 interface, the dual-SIM Galaxy Z Fold 7 features an 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits. The 6.5-inch external screen offers full-HD+ resolution and a similar refresh rate, with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 422ppi pixel density.

The phone introduces AI-backed features such as Gemini Live, AI Results View, Circle to Search, Drawing Assist, and Writing Assist. It also includes Samsung’s updated ProVisual Engine for enhanced imaging performance.

Storage variants include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, with RAM configurations going up to 16GB. Connectivity support covers 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. Security features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the device is encased in an Armour Aluminium frame. The handset maintains the IP48 rating for dust and water resistance, matching last year's Z Fold 6.

A 4,400mAh battery powers the device, supporting 25W wired charging, capable of reaching 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes, according to Samsung. Wireless charging and reverse wireless charging (Wireless PowerShare) are also supported.

Colour options include Blue Shadow, Jetblack, and Silver Shadow, with an additional Mint variant available exclusively online. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is now open for pre-orders in India, though pricing details are expected to be revealed soon.

In terms of design evolution, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 marks a noticeable shift. When folded, it is 8.9mm thick, slimmer than the Fold 6, which measured 12.1mm folded and 5.6mm unfolded. It also weighs less, shedding 24 grams from its predecessor’s total weight.

