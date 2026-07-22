Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Fold 8 and Flip 8 launched: Check specs here

Samsung has launched its latest foldable lineup at the company's Unpacked 2026 event on Wednesday. The company unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8 alongside the new Galaxy Watch. The latest devices from Samsung come with upgraded cameras, larger batteries, new AI capabilities.
Galaxy Z Fold8 specifications:
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 comes powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset and is paired with a 4,800mAh battery. The phone comes with a 10:16 cover display for everyday tasks and a 4:3 main display for media consumption and reading.
Samsung has also used the new Flex Titanium display technology for improved durablity and reduced crease visibility.
Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra specs
The flagshp Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra features an 8-inch main display and is claimed to measure just 4.1mm when unfolded while weighing 215g. The phone also runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.
The Z Fold Ultra features a 200MP primary camera, a new 50MP ultra-wide sensor,
Galaxy Z Flip8 specs
Samsung says the Galaxy Z Flip8 is its slimmest Flip smartphone yet, measuring 6.1mm when unfolded and weighing 180g.
Samsung has also added some new Galaxy AI across all three foldables including Now Brief, Now Nudge and Gemini Intelligence.