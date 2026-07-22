Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Fold 8 and Flip 8 launched: Check specs here

Samsung has launched its latest foldable lineup at the company's Unpacked 2026 event on Wednesday. The company unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8 alongside the new Galaxy Watch. The latest devices from Samsung come with upgraded cameras, larger batteries, new AI capabilities.

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Galaxy Z Fold8 specifications: The Galaxy Z Fold 8 comes powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset and is paired with a 4,800mAh battery. The phone comes with a 10:16 cover display for everyday tasks and a 4:3 main display for media consumption and reading.

Samsung has also used the new Flex Titanium display technology for improved durablity and reduced crease visibility.

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra specs The flagshp Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra features an 8-inch main display and is claimed to measure just 4.1mm when unfolded while weighing 215g. The phone also runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

The Z Fold Ultra features a 200MP primary camera, a new 50MP ultra-wide sensor,

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Galaxy Z Flip8 specs Samsung says the Galaxy Z Flip8 is its slimmest Flip smartphone yet, measuring 6.1mm when unfolded and weighing 180g.

Samsung has also added some new Galaxy AI across all three foldables including Now Brief, Now Nudge and Gemini Intelligence.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in