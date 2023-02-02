Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy Book3 Series lineup of notebook laptops at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The latest range of laptops comprises the Galaxy Book3 Pro 14, Galaxy Book3 Pro 16, Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 and its Galaxy Book3 Ultra.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro has been introduced as a thin and lightweight laptop, the Galaxy Book3 Pro features a 360 degree hinge in a compact form factor and the Galaxy Book3 Ultra is top line laptop of the series. All these laptops are powered by Intel’s latest 13th generation Core processors. Moreover, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra also features a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series graphics.

It is interesting that the new Galaxy Book3 series of laptops come equipped with the integrated multi-device experience. The South Korean giant integrated the Galaxy ecosystem into the lineup. It comes built-in with the company’s apps and services such as Gallery, Smart Switch and more. Additionally, it also sports Multi Control and Second Screen features to control other Galaxy devices.

Moreover, the entire lineup of laptops support the Expert RAW Auto Share feature. It shares photos captured using the Expert RAW app with the laptops via Adobe Lightroom.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra is available in two processors which are 13th gen Intel Core i7 and Intel Core i9 along with dedicated graphics card options which are RTX 4070 and RTX 4090. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book3 Pro get power from 13th gen Intel Core i7 processors with integrated Intel Xe graphics.

Speaking of display, the Galaxy Book3 sports a new Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 3K resolution along with 500 units of peak brightness, 1M:1 contrast ratio and refresh rate of 120Hz. This display is also VESA Clear Motion Ration 5000 and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified. Whereas, the Galaxy Book3Pro features a touchscreen display and comes with a SPen.

For ports, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Galaxy Book3 Pro series get two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, 1-USB Type-A port, 3.5mm headphone jack and an HDMI port.